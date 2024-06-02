Connor McDavid Scores Absolutely Incredible Goal To Bring Edmonton Oilers Closer To Stanley Cup Final

I hope my Cats have a perfect game plan for this guy! Good googly moogly!

To kick off Sunday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, the Edmonton Oilers have been all business against the Dallas Stars. Judging by their play, it’s clear that they’re 100% aware of the stakes just being one win away from punching their ticket into the Stanley Cup Final — something the franchise hasn’t done in almost two decades.

And that awareness is also coming from the Oilers fanbase. Just 3:35 into the first period, Edmonton was given a power play, which set fans into a frenzy hoping some magic would happen for a potential Game 6 victory to get off to a good start. (RELATED: Oilers Star Connor McDavid Gets Robbed Of Playoff Goal In Incredibly Sickening Way)

And ladies and gentlemen, that’s exactly what happened.

At the 4:17 mark, superstar Connor McDavid didn’t just score a goal, but it was absolutely mesmerizing — and quite frankly, one of the best we’ve seen throughout the entire playoffs.

WATCH:

At the time of writing, the Oilers are currently leading the Stars, 2-0, in the second period. And as a Florida Panthers fan, you better believe that I’m already getting prepared to face off against Edmonton.

Which, by the way, shoutout to my Cats! Eastern Conference Champions for the second straight season! More glory for South Florida! Oh, how sweet it is!

WE ARE BACK-TO-BACK EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/u6EPnSuR3a — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 2, 2024

The rats own New York. pic.twitter.com/LWrHrt08AX — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 2, 2024

Now we just need to figure out how to stop this Connor McDavid guy.