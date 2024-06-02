‘She Has To Read All This Crap’: Donald Trump Tells Fox News Conviction ‘Very Hard’ On Wife, Children

Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday morning that the conviction he received has been “very hard” on his wife, Melania Trump, and his children.

A New York jury in the heavily Democratic borough of Manhattan convicted Trump on all 34 counts Thursday in the falsified business records case brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump told “Fox and Friends Weekend” co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth about the impact the verdict has had on his family.

“So I think in many ways, it’s tougher on them than it is on me. They’re good people, all of them. Everyone, everyone,” Trump said.

“I have a wonderful wife who has to listen to this stuff all the time,” he continued. “They do that for this reason. They do that, all these salacious names that they put in of these people. And I’m not even allowed to defend myself because of the gag order. Think of it.”

“But they put the stuff in there to create havoc. These are bad people. I know everything they’re doing. I know every move they make. I get it. But a lot of people don’t,” Trump said. “But it’s tougher, I think, it’s probably in many ways it’s tougher on my family than it is on me. You know, she’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. I mean, she’s fine, but it, you know, she has to read all this crap.”

When asked about his youngest son, Barron Trump, Trump said that Barron is “a very good student” who is “very sought after” by colleges. During the trial, Judge Juan Merchan eventually ruled that Trump could attend Barron’s high school graduation following weeks of uncertainty. (RELATED: Lara Trump Posts Heartbreaking Video Of Convicted Former President Hugging Grandkids)

Trump’s children reacted to the jury’s verdict against their father on social media. Donald Trump Jr. sat down with Tucker Carlson for an immediate interview, during which he told the Daily Caller co-founder that his father’s conviction is a “bastardization of justice.”

Eric Trump wrote on X that “May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Ivanka Trump posted a supportive Instagram story showing an old photograph of her as a child with her father, on top of which she wrote, “I love you dad.”