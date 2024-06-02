‘I’m Okay With It’: Donald Trump Says He Is Prepared For Jail Sentence

Former President Donald Trump stated Sunday on Fox News he is prepared for a jail sentence following his guilty verdict in the New York falsified business records case.

Trump appeared on “FOX and Friends Sunday” to discuss his upcoming sentencing which is scheduled for July 11. As Fox co-host Pete Hegseth talked about the possibilities of what Trump’s sentence could look like, he asked the former president about the chance of jail time. (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: Death Of The American Voter | WATCH NOW)

“I’m okay with it. I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no you don’t want to do that to the [president.]’ I said, ‘You don’t beg for anything. It’s just the way it is.’ Think of it, they have all my books,” Trump stated.

“They went to — for five years they sued me [for] getting my tax returns. At the end of five years, they got ’em. The Supreme Court actually gave it to them, that was the end of it. That was it, they never found anything. They hired the best accounting firms. I had a pure gold firm, they call it gold-rated firm, I don’t know what it’s supposed to be — who knows. But with all that, for years you heard about my tax [returns] —”

“They never looked into the Clinton foundation,” Fox co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy jumped in.

“And they never found it. They never went all the way with the Clinton foundation. They never went all the way with the Clinton foundation. Which is sort of interesting, isn’t it? So that could happen. I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know? I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump responded. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point there’s a breaking point.”

Last week, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts brought forward by Manhattan Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg who claimed that the former President falsified business records over a nondisclosure payment to porn star Stormy Daniels following the 2016 election. As Bragg declined to answer what punishment the prosecution will be seeking during a press conference after the verdict, Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche teased what the defense team may be arguing in their appeal.

During an interview with CNN, Blanche called out the bias of having the trial in New York City, noting how during jury selections many were not allowed to move forward due to their bias against the former president. Others have also called out presiding Judge Juan Merchan’s $35 donation to Democrats in 2020.

Merchan, according to federal election records, donated three times in July 2020 through a Democratic online fundraising platform called ActBlue. The payments by Merchan were earmarked as a $15 donation to Biden, a $10 donation to Democrat outreach organization called Progressive Turnout Project, and another $10 donation to a subsidiary organization of Progressive Turnout Project called Stop Republicans.