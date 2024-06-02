The Stanley Cup Final Is Set! Edmonton Oilers Clinch Berth To Set Up Matchup Against Florida Panthers

Oilers vs. Panthers! Let’s get it!

My Florida Panthers punched their ticket Saturday night to the Stanley Cup Final, and just a night later Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers clinched their berth after taking out the Dallas Stars by a 2-1 score in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

The Cats will have home ice advantage in the series thanks to having 110 points in the regular season — Edmonton had 104. Game 1 will be held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. It will be Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the contest being broadcasted on ABC. (RELATED: Connor McDavid Scores Absolutely Incredible Goal To Bring Edmonton Oilers Closer To Stanley Cup Final)

For Florida, this will be their third appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in team history, with it being their second straight. The Panthers have never won a Stanley Cup, nor have they ever had home ice advantage like they do now against the Oilers.

Edmonton has won five Stanley Cups, with this appearance being their eighth overall.

🤠 BEST IN THE WEST 🤠 The #Oilers defeat the Stars 2-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/KuMyN8FbMC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 3, 2024

Oh man, I’m so hyped as a Florida Panthers fan! I was hype Saturday night when we won, and I’m even more hype now with the series set!

And holy hell, do I want revenge after taking an L to the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

The Panthers choose to not touch the trophy this year!👀 They lost to the Knights in Stanley Cup Final last year after touching the Prince of Wales Trophy. via @BR_OpenIce

pic.twitter.com/qMxSRsmgIe — BarDown (@BarDown) June 2, 2024

LET’S GO CATS! LET’S GO CATS! LET’S GO CATS!