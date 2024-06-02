Eric Trump Says Democrats ‘Feeding’ Trump Black, Hispanic, Youth Votes

Eric Trump said Democrats are “feeding” presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump black votes Sunday on Fox News.

Trump’s campaign announced Friday that it had raised $54.8 million 24 hours after a 12-person jury in deep-blue Manhattan convicted Trump Thursday on all 34 counts in the falsified business records case brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Eric Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that the American “people do not buy the sham,” citing a Daily Mail poll showing the Republican candidate up six points since being convicted.

“As I walked out that courthouse that day, I said, ‘May 30th, 2024 might be the day that won it for Donald Trump. I’m telling you, I’ve never seen this country more upset about what’s happening,” Eric Trump told Bartiromo. “It’s the law of unintended consequences. The Democrats always dig so deep that they end up finding themselves. They thing their little trickery will be overlooked, that they’re smarter than everybody else. I think the hard they hit him, the more they do this, the more money he’s gonna raise, the more independents he’s gonna get.”

“As I mentioned, the swing of independent voters after this conviction has been unbelievable because no one believes it,” he continued. “And you know, they’re literally feeding him, you know, certain segments of the population that he might not have had in 2016 and 2020 because for the first time, they realize that the system’s coming down, that he’s the victim. He’s the victim that oftentimes some of their communities were.”

“And you see them swing,” Eric Trump said. “Look at the African American vote, right? That’s swinging over to Donald Trump in spades. Look at the Hispanic vote over the last couple years. You know, look at the youth vote right now, Maria. I mean, we’ve never had more youth support out there and people know exactly what’s going on and they want a strong country again.” (RELATED: ‘Stay On The Rollercoaster’: CNN Host Confronts Dem Senator On Biden ‘Going Wrong’ With Black Voters)

President Joe Biden has lost support from black and Hispanic voters across swing states and Democratic strongholds while Trump has been making headway. Trump held a historic rally in the South Bronx on May 23 as his support among black voters more than doubled since 2020.