‘There’s No Evidence Of That, Sir!’: ABC Host Snaps At Trump Atty Over Biden Coordination In Bragg Trial

ABC host George Stephanopoulos snapped at Trump attorney Will Scharf Sunday over allegations that President Joe Biden had a hand in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s trial against former President Donald Trump.

Scharf appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the next steps for Trump’s attorney following his guilty verdict over allegations that he falsified business records through a nondisclosure payment to porn star Stormy Daniels following the 2016 elections.

Following a question from Stephanopoulos over statements involving Hillary Clinton during Trump’s 2016 campaign, Scharf pushed back on the host calling out the “politicalization of the legal system” in Trump’s trial and stating elections are contested at the ballot box not in the court. Stephanopoulos continued to press the Trump attorney on the former president’s sentencing only for Scharf to call out his reaction. (RELATED: ‘RIGGED: Death Of The American Voter’ — Stream Now)

“That is true, but of course, we’ve never had a former president or presidential candidate facing the kind of charges that the president faced because of his own activities. Of course, the attorney general in Manhattan has nothing to do with the Department of Justice. Finally, what do you expect from the sentencing process?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I vehemently disagree that the district attorney in New York was not politically motivated here. I vehemently disagree that President Biden and his political allies aren’t up to their necks in this prosecution. I think the fact that the Biden campaign —” Scharf pressed.

“There’s no evidence of that, sir! I’m not going to continue to let you say that. There’s just zero evidence of that,” Stephanopoulos jumped in.

“How about the fact that Matthew Colangelo was standing over Alvin Bragg’s shoulder when he announced this verdict. I mean, Colangelo was the number three official in the Biden Department of Justice who suddenly disappears and shows up as an assistant district attorney right as Trump’s case in New York starts to proceed —” Scharf pushed back.

“After the decision was made —” Stephanopoulos stated.

“You want to talk about political coordination, George, it’s right there,” Scharf responded.

“No it’s not. This has nothing to do with President Biden. Do you want to answer the question about the sentencing process or not?” Stephanopoulos questioned.

“I completely disagree that this has nothing to do with President Biden. With respect to sentencing as I said before, we’re going to vigorously challenge this case on appeal. I don’t think President Trump is going to end up being subject to any sentence whatsoever, and we look forward to getting this case into the next court, and taking this, again, all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to vindicate President Trump’s rights,” Scharf stated.

Trump was found guilty Thursday by a New York jury on all 34 felony counts brought forward by Bragg. Following the announcement of the verdict, Bragg held a press conference discussing his team’s process and touting the city’s “phenomenal” justice system, as Colangelo was seen standing behind him.

Colangelo previously worked for President Joe Biden as an acting associate attorney general, as well as spending two years in Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ). The 2018 Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that Colangelo received thousands of dollars from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for “political consulting.” By December 2022, the lead prosecutor for Bragg’s case joined the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as senior counsel, leading the probe into the Trump Foundation which resulted in its dissolution before working on Trump’s falsified records case.