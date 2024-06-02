‘Can’t Sleep With Underage Women And Think You Can Get Away With It’: McCarthy Rips Gaetz, Calls For Conviction

Former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ripped GOP Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz during a Sunday interview with CNN as he called for Gaetz’ conviction in connection to a 2021 investigation.

McCarthy appeared on “Inside Politics With Manu Raju” to discuss his public feud with Gaetz as the Florida representative led the push to oust McCarthy as speaker last year. CNN host Manu Raju highlighted how McCarthy has since backed Gaetz’ fellow Republican primary opponent, Aaron Dimmock, asking why he appears to want Gaetz “out.” (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Primary Opponent Discussed Using ‘Diversity And Inclusion’ To Achieve ‘Equity’)

“No, I just don‘t think Gaetz is a conservative. I mean, if you think about it, if there‘s anybody who should go to trial, I mean, Gaetz is one who should be convicted in a trial,” McCarthy responded.

“Why? Why do you say that?” Raju asked.

“Well, we all know the challenger. You can’t sleep with underage women and think you can get away with it,” McCarthy stated.

“He denies that,” Raju noted.

“Well, the women don‘t and so there‘s people in jail because of it. I think that‘s a place where people should have a court. I just don‘t think that is an individual [who] should be represented in Congress, I don‘t think the constituents would want that either,” McCarthy pushed back.

Raju continued to highlight how former President Donald Trump, who McCarthy supports for the 2024 elections, has already endorsed Gaetz, questioning if he felt “disappointed” by Trump’s decision.

“Now, Trump has endorsed him and Nancy Mace, who is another one of those Republicans who voted to oust you. Are you disappointed that the former president —” Raju stated.

“No, look, the people in that district can make those decisions. I saw President Trump endorse State Senator John McGuire, a navy seal in Virginia, against Bob Good. I think that‘s a very important race, especially a navy seal like John McGuire, state senator in Virginia that‘s served this country is willing to serve again,” McCarthy jumped in.

“But he’s trying to help some of the people who pushed you out,” Raju highlighted.

“That’s alright, everybody has their opinion,” McCarthy stated.

Reports of an investigation into Gaetz regarding an alleged federal sex trafficking case surfaced in March 2021, stemming from a corruption probe into Seminole County, Florida tax collector and former Gaetz ally, Joel Greenberg. In May 2021, Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, identity theft, and fraud as he was sentenced to 11 years in prison as well as forfeiting $654,799.95 to the federal government.

Greenberg claimed that the Florida lawmaker allegedly Venmo’d him for sexual contact with young women, but was not included in his guilty plea. Gaetz has since denied the allegations as he eventually revealed that he and his family were being extorted in connection with the investigation by career scammer Stephen Alford, who attempted to secure $25 million from Gaetz’s father.

By 2023, the Department of Justice declined to file charges against the Florida lawmaker, however, in March Gaetz was subpoenaed to testify in a defamation lawsuit brought forward by former Republican Florida lawmaker and Gaetz’ fellow political associate, Chris Dorworth. While Gaetz is not being sued or is directly involved in the lawsuit, the investigation is crossing over into the allegations over Gaetz sexual relationship.