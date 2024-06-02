‘Will You Accept Those Results?’: Lara Trump Snaps Back At CNN Host Over Accepting Election Outcome

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump snapped back at CNN guest host Kasie Hunt Sunday over accepting the 2024 election outcome.

Lara Trump appeared on “State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash” to discuss former President Donald Trump’s recent guilty verdict as well as where the RNC stands regarding her father-in-law’s sentencing which is scheduled for July 11. As Hunt stated that other Republicans have given a mixed response over the potential 2024 election results, the CNN guest host asked if Lara Trump would accept the outcome. (RELATED: ‘Never Asked A Democrat That Question’: Sen. Marco Rubio, NBC Host Clash Over Accepting 2024 Election Results)

“Of course, if this is a free, fair, and transparent election, absolutely. Actually we‘re doing everything we can from the RNC to ensure that indeed that happens. We are working overtime to make sure that every American Republican, Democrat, and independent feels good about our electoral process because, Kasie, we can‘t repeat an election like we had in 2020 where you had half the country with huge sweeping questions about what happened that never got answered. That‘s not who we are as a country, we need transparency,” Lara Trump stated.

“If Joe Biden wins, will you —” Hunt attempted.

“If it is a free and fair election, absolutely, but will you guys? If Donald Trump wins, will you accept those results? Because that‘s the real question. Everybody has said, will we accept them? Of course, we will, but we want a free election and —” Lara Trump continued.

“Well there was zero evidence of widespread fraud that could have change the ultimate outcome in 2020,” Hunt jumped in.

“Absolutely not, most of those lawsuits were swept away on clerical errors. And actually, if you look at people who were told that the Hunter Biden laptop story was a fake story, enough of them would have voted against Joe Biden and for Donald Trump, that it solely would’ve swung the election in and of itself. So that alone is enough,” Lara Trump responded.

“But then people really wanted to know, well what happened across the country? We never got those answers. I can tell you, yes. We will accept the results of this election if we feel that it is free, fair, and transparent, and we are working overtime to ensure that indeed that happens.”

Following the 2020 election, voters across the U.S. questioned the election results at the time and the lack of transparency in many states, especially major swing states. Prior to the election, a New York Post report about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, broke and revealed emails from a laptop that contained alleged evidence of wrongdoing and other salacious conduct. However, as social media platforms — like Twitter — censored the information, Democrats claimed the laptop was allegedly Russian disinformation. (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: Death Of The American Voter | WATCH NOW)

Polling shows that the impact of blocking the story could have potentially affected the outcome of the 2020 election, as many Americans have stated that knowledge of the laptop prior to the election would have changed their vote. In a 2022 survey conducted by New Jersey based Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics, 47% of voters stated that “knowing before the election that the laptop contents were real and not “disinformation” would have changed their voting decision,” which included over two-thirds of Democrats polled.