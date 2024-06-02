National Constitution Center Kicks Off Pride Month With Drag Queen Story Time

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia kicked off Pride Month with a drag queen story time that organizers said set a world record for attendance, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The event, held Saturday at the birthplace of America and hosted by the Philadelphia Gay News and Visit Philadelphia, saw 263 people watch the city’s drag performers read children’s stories, according to the AP.

Organizers said the crowd at the event, hosted by local drag performer and LGBTQ+ activist Brittany Lynn, established a Guinness World Record in the drag queen story time category, the AP reported. (RELATED: ‘Happy New Queer’: Public Library Set To Kick Off New Year With 6 Drag Performances)

http://

Organizers say record-setting drag queen story time reading kicks off Philadelphia Pride Month https://t.co/lGjTrkD7iI — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2024

The publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, Mark Segal, said in a statement that “creating history-making moments like we’ve done today, hosted on land synonymous with our country’s fight for fundamental rights and freedom, serves as a powerful reminder of the resiliency, talent and culture that make up the fabric of our great American city.”

Segal told CBS NEWS Philadelphia that the people of Philadelphia came out to break a world record because “[w]e’re a city of diversity. We’re a city of inclusion … There’s a reason Philadelphia is considered the most LGBT friendly city in America.”

Stories that drag queens read to a crowd of adults and children included, “Hello Philadelphia,” “Twas the Night Before Pride,” “Elmer,” “The Family Book,” and “Kevin the Unicorn: It’s Not All Rainbows,” organizers told the AP.

The AP sought comment from Guinness representatives regarding the record. Currently, the Guinness website indicates a world record for the most people attending a drag brunch, an event held in Brooklyn, New York that drew 412 people, the outlet reported.