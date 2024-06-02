Rugby League Legend Rob Burrow Dies At 41

Former Leeds Rhinos rugby star Rob Burrow passes away at Pinderfields Hospital near his home at the age of 41 on Saturday.

Burrow was known for his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND). Leeds Rhinos, where Burrow spent his entire professional career, confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement Sunday.

It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41.

More here https://t.co/Lp2EcIu7ws pic.twitter.com/kyq6Er0FEp — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 2, 2024

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND,” Leeds Rhinos said. “He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.” (RELATED: Pyle RFC Rugby Captain Joseph Gardiner Dies Unexpectedly At 15)

Since his diagnosis with MND in December 2019, Burrow has been a national inspiration through his courageous battle with the illness, Leeds said in the news release. Burrow openly shared his journey with MND to raise awareness and funds for the community, contributing to award-winning documentaries, a best-selling autobiography, and a podcast.

Burrow’s entire rugby career was dedicated to Leeds Rhinos, where he became a cornerstone of the club’s golden generation, the news release stated. He debuted in 2001 and was pivotal in ending a 32-year championship drought in 2004, marking the first of his eight Grand Final victories.

Internationally, Burrow represented England 15 times and Great Britain five times, including a standout Man of the Series performance in 2007, the news release added. His accolades also include two Challenge Cup victories and three World Club Challenges.