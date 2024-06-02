‘I’ll Donate To You!’: UFC Fighters Shower Trump In Praise, Embrace Him After Guilty Verdict

Several fighters paid homage to former President Donald Trump, showering him in praise and support during UFC 302 in New Jersey on Saturday, just days after a New York jury indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The former President emerged to a raucous round of applause from the event’s attendees before the fights began, a video Kanekoa The Great posted to Twitter shows.

Donald Trump gets a standing ovation at UFC 302 after being convicted of a made-up crime in a kangaroo court led by a corrupt judge. Trump raised over $50 million yesterday.@JoeRogan: “The round of applause he’s getting right now is pretty staggering.” pic.twitter.com/1sfwVSuACk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 2, 2024

Throughout the event, multiple fighters showed support for him after their victories.

First Kevin Holland, immediately after securing a submission win against his middleweight opponent Michal Oleksieczuk, leapt out of the cage to shake Trump’s hand as the pair appeared to share a warm moment together.

After Kevin Holland wins the match, he goes and shakes President Trumps hand. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5vS1VwegHU — 🗡️🛡️Sir Rickster🛡️🗡️ (@Rickster_75) June 2, 2024

Next, firebrand middleweight Sean Strickland called Trump’s guilty verdict a “travesty” in his post-fight speech after earning a big split decision win against opponent Paulo Costa.

“President Trump, you’re the man… It is a d*mn travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man,” Strickland said as Trump mouthed “thank you” from the crowd.

BREAKING: Former UFC champion Sean Strickland shouts out Trump in his post-fight victory speech. “President Trump, you’re the man… It is a d*mn travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man.” pic.twitter.com/M8YQ3jpyTX — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 2, 2024

Trump also exchanged words with retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who many believe to be the greatest fighter in the sport’s history.

Khabib appeared to ask Trump to end the war in Gaza, a request the former Commander-in-Chief appeared to oblige, saying “we’re gonna stop it” in a video many users posted to Twitter.

DONALD TRUMP PROMISE KHABIB HE WILL STOP ISRAEL-PALESTINE WAR pic.twitter.com/cVRmyoLafg — Weird In Life (@WeirdInLife) June 2, 2024

A twelve person jury convicted Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records Thursday over alleged payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 which prosecutors claim Trump illegally labeled as campaign expenses when he allegedly reimbursed fixer Michael Cohen for them in 2017. (RELATED: ‘Unjustified Mess’: Alvin Bragg’s Own Former Colleague Casts Doubt On The ‘Contorted’ Case Against Trump)

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where he is expected to accept the Republican nomination for president.

Each of the 34 charges poses a four year maximum prison sentence, though the sentences would likely be served concurrently, according to the New York Times. Trump is expected to appeal the charges, Axios reported.