WaPo Head Susan Buzbee Out In Massive Shakeup

Sally Buzbee, the Washington Post’s first female executive editor who has served in the role since 2021, stepped down from her position, the paper announced Sunday night.

Buzbee will be succeeded in the interim by former Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Matthew Murray, according to the announcement. Murray will serve as executive editor until after the 2024 presidential election, at which point Robert Winnett, the current deputy editor at The Telegraph, will replace him, according to the announcement.

Coupled with the change in editors will be a complete restructuring of the newsroom. The Bezos-owned publication will be shaking things up in a big way, splitting their newsroom into a three-pronged operation.

The paper will be reorganized into three parts: the main newsroom, the editorial page and a “third newsroom” the announcement says will be “comprised of service and social media journalism and run separately from the core news operation.”

When Winnett takes over for Murray after the election, Murray will head up the new third newsroom, the announcement stated.

The Post’s CEO and publisher William Lewis described the new offshoot as “dedicated to better serving audiences who want to consume and pay for news differently from traditional offerings,” he wrote in a note to the paper’s staff, according to Semafor’s Max Tani

Note from Washington Post CEO Will Lewis to staff annoucing executive editor Sally Buzbee’s departure and the appointment of Matt Murray to lead the newsroom through the election pic.twitter.com/juSc2r2O7E — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 3, 2024

“The aim is to give the millions of Americans — who feel traditional news is not for them but still want to be kept informed — compelling, exciting and accurate news where they are and in the style that they want,” Lewis wrote.

The Daily Caller reached out to Buzbee and Murray for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.