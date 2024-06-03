‘Are You F*cking Stupid?’: Adele Berates Fan Who Allegedly Yelled ‘Pride Sucks’

Adele scolded a fan who interrupted her concert with alleged hate speech during her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday.

The Grammy-award-winning star laced into an audience member who seemed to shout out “Pride sucks!” in the middle of her performance. Saturday was the kick-off of pride month and the famous singer made it clear she wouldn’t be tolerating any such outbursts at her events. She sat at her piano bench as she berated the fan.

“Excuse me! Did you come to my fucking show and just say that ‘Pride sucks?'” Adele said. “Are you fucking stupid?”

Adele went on to criticize the fan’s alleged behavior without pause or hesitation.

“Don’t be so fucking ridiculous,” she said as she pointed at the fan and isolated them in the crowd.

The live audience cheered and applauded as she continued targeting the heckler who seemingly got under her skin.

“If you have nothing nice to say, shut up. Alright?” she said, as she gestured with her hands for greater emphasis.

A second video posted to social media showed Adele addressing the LGBTQ+ community by saying, “Happy Pride!” before turning in the direction of the heckler and pointing while saying, “Not to you, though!”

The fan-posted video of the initial interactions showed one side of the verbal exchange, but shortly afterward, another angle was shared on social media and seemed to show a different perspective and suggested Adele had made a mistake.

Hate to defend a m*n but the guy was somewhere behind me and he said “work sucks” not “pride sucks”😭😭 — Jess 🪐 (@someonelikejess) June 2, 2024

“Hate to defend a man but the guy was somewhere behind me and he said ‘work sucks’ not ‘pride sucks,'” the social media user wrote on Twitter. The video did seem to reflect her statement. (RELATED: ‘What A Sh*t Show’: Comedian Roasts Biden Admin Staffer Sitting In The Audience)

The heckler hasn’t come forward to provide clarification on the matter, but one thing’s for sure: Adele is outspoken toward anyone who interferes with her shows.