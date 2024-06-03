ALAN RECHTSCHAFFEN: We Could All Take A Leaf Out Of Trump’s Book

Former President Donald Trump’s conviction casts a shadow over our country. Regardless of your feelings about the former president, the chaos in America today unites all Americans in a quest for a less divisive and more positive tomorrow.

One thing Americans can agree on is that Donald Trump possesses an extraordinary, almost superhuman strength to overcome setbacks. Where most of us would retreat to a life of luxury at Mar-a-Lago in the face of adversity, Trump presses on. His resilience and unwavering faith in himself offer us all valuable lessons on achieving a better future, regardless of our political beliefs. (RELATED: ALAN DERSHOWITZ: A Prosecution So Crooked It Would Even Make Joseph Stalin Blush)

A significant influence on Trump’s outlook is the philosophy of Norman Vincent Peale, who officiated at Trump’s first wedding and was his pastor in New York. In his seminal work, “The Power of Positive Thinking,” Peale emphasizes maintaining a positive mindset, visualizing success and rejecting negative thoughts. Trump has mastered these principles, demonstrating an unwavering belief in his success and an ability to project confidence in the face of the most threatening challenges.

Who else could function, let alone thrive, under the pressures Trump faces? His own self-help book, “The Art of the Deal” (published in 1987), emphasizes positivity, hard work and preparing for enemies’ efforts to take everything from you. Trump thus came well-prepared for his career in politics.

Amid indictments and presidential pursuits, Trump recently launched a sneaker brand called “Never Surrender,” symbolizing his refusal to be defeated. The financially successful launch became a symbol of his philosophy of life — one mocked for its simplicity by “Saturday Night Live.”

Trump’s relentless confidence and refusal to back down attracts significant criticism. Detractors argue that his unwavering belief in his own success often translates into a refusal to acknowledge mistakes or listen to opposing viewpoints.

They claim this attitude contributes to a polarized political environment and hinders constructive dialogue. Nevertheless, his determination projects a strength that appeals to millions of Americans.

Recently, I saw Donald Trump in New York City, returning to Trump Tower from his court appearance in lower Manhattan. He was greeted by throngs of cheering supporters — an image hardly possible during the 2020 election. Trump’s unwavering self-confidence in the face of overwhelming adversity resonates with many of us who face immense pressures in our own lives.

Trump’s ability to hack the human mind through relentless self-confidence is remarkable. In an age where many struggle with self-image and motivation, his example shows the power that can be generated by controlling one’s thoughts and having absolute faith in one’s purpose.

Imagine if we used a similar power of the mind and self-confidence on personal matters like reducing screen time or improving our diets. Watching how Trump goes forward can teach us valuable lessons on applying our deepest faith to our daily lives in pursuing our purpose on this planet.

Regardless of one’s opinion of the politics of the day, watching Donald Trump deal with setback after setback can inspire us all to succeed when tested. In my own career, my successes in advising world leaders, building a business, raising children together with my wife and being a backgammon champion are directly linked to facing challenges with unbridled optimism, faith in God and confidence.

Trump’s relentless drive demonstrates the power of faith in ourselves as a pathway to personal success. His approach provides a unique case study in the power of positive thinking, faith and resilience, offering lessons that extend far beyond politics.

Alan Rechtschaﬀen is a lecturer of law, capital markets textbook author and investor. He is a cryptocurrency inventor who has served in multiple non-partisan government policy positions, on a federal, state and local level.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.