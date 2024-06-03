Woo! The Tension Was Thick As Hell In Caitlin Clark Debate Between Stephen A. Smith And Monica McNutt

We almost had blatant fireworks!

The Monday edition of ESPN’s “First Take” was centered around Caitlin Clark and holy hell, it got almost as vicious as what we’ve seen in the Indiana Fever superstar’s games. (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect Is So Great That It’s Making Her WNBA Rivals Outright Delusional)

A conversation that popped off regarding Clark‘s busy weekend, which featured a nonsensical foul Saturday from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter and a horrendous 3-point showing Sunday against the New York Liberty in a blowout defeat, led into ESPN analyst Monica McNutt straight up calling out coworker Stephen A. Smith for not properly covering both the WNBA and women’s sports. And, understandably, it angered Stephen A.

“Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women’s sports more than ‘First Take’?” questioned Smith during the show.

Stephen A. Smith: “Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women’s sports more than First Take?” Monica McNutt: “Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted to.” Stephen A.: “Wow.” pic.twitter.com/szQXOPQ3h4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2024

The race thing I’m not even gonna touch, though I will leave this here (LMAO) …

Monday’s Pat McAfee Show opened with a Caitlin Clark PowerPoint: “I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class’. Nah, just call it for what it is — there’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar.” pic.twitter.com/psGNQXts5O — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2024

But McNutt said that Stephen. A could’ve been covering the WNBA three years ago … and what the hell was he gonna talk about?

With the exception of eye-candy like Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith, there was absolutely nothing interesting until now.

Nothing interesting until … wait for it … the Caitlin Clark effect. Sorry, not sorry.