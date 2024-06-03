Editorial

Woo! The Tension Was Thick As Hell In Caitlin Clark Debate Between Stephen A. Smith And Monica McNutt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half at Barclays Center on June 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
We almost had blatant fireworks!

The Monday edition of ESPN’s “First Take” was centered around Caitlin Clark and holy hell, it got almost as vicious as what we’ve seen in the Indiana Fever superstar’s games. (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect Is So Great That It’s Making Her WNBA Rivals Outright Delusional)

A conversation that popped off regarding Clark‘s busy weekend, which featured a nonsensical foul Saturday from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter and a horrendous 3-point showing Sunday against the New York Liberty in a blowout defeat, led into ESPN analyst Monica McNutt straight up calling out coworker Stephen A. Smith for not properly covering both the WNBA and women’s sports. And, understandably, it angered Stephen A.

“Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women’s sports more than ‘First Take’?” questioned Smith during the show.

The race thing I’m not even gonna touch, though I will leave this here (LMAO) …

But McNutt said that Stephen. A could’ve been covering the WNBA three years ago … and what the hell was he gonna talk about?

With the exception of eye-candy like Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith, there was absolutely nothing interesting until now.

Nothing interesting until … wait for it … the Caitlin Clark effect. Sorry, not sorry.