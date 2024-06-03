Pride Month Finally Comes For One Of The Last Bastions Of Manhood

Gamers. They targeted Gamers.

We should all be used to the rainbow brigade ruining everything by now. Even normal Americans who aren’t homophobic or hateful towards other in the slightest have to be annoyed by the bombardment of rainbow logos, pride pandering and excessive sexualization of everything that happens each June.

There have always been a few safe havens though. Certain corners of the culture have survived through thick and thin to retain their gritty masculine Americana ways.

Gaming itself has long been compromised, but ol’ reliable, Call of Duty, has always been where the boys can congregate, burn hours and hours of their lives away and say heinous things to each other over voice chat.

No longer. The LGBT army has won. Call of Duty now has #Pride.

Happy Pride Month. A FREE bundle is now live in Call of Duty in MW3 x Warzone with 6 camos to use in game across all weapons. pic.twitter.com/YDU1tCNzCj — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 1, 2024

The game released seven new weapon skins this month that players can use to decorate their guns, based on the various letters of the intersectional alphabet. Guns can now be traditional pride, bisexual, lesbian, nonbinary, pansexual, transgender or asexual themed.

Furthermore, some players have reported that there are “transgender bullets” in the game that have the appearance of the transgender pride flag.

You can now die to TRANSGENDER bullets in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3… Via – @BobNetworkUK Will you be taking this risk? 😳 pic.twitter.com/fSKqDn4j4m — Warzone Alerts (@WarzoneAlerts) June 1, 2024

This certainly isn’t a totally new phenomenon. Game companies have been pandering to pride for years (notably they don’t use the same pride imagery in countries like Saudi Arabia, though). But this strike hits closer to home than most, because of what Call of Duty used to be. It used to be a maturation platform, a proving ground for young boys to become men forged by the fire of competition. (RELATED: Pride Marchers Face Off With Pro-Palestine Protesters After They Block Parade Route)

No more. This isn’t your father’s Call of Duty. It isn’t even your older brother’s. This gamer won’t be playing anymore.