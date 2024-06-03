Editorial

Charley Hull Reveals Hilariously Awkward Moment With Fan After A Single Cigarette Made Her An Overnight Legend

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 30: Charley Hull of England smokes a cigarette on the 9th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Ahh … the power of a cigarette (well, if you’re a cute blonde).

English golfer Charley Hull might have finished with a T-19 placement at the U.S. Women’s Open, she might have been 10 strokes behind the champion Yuka Saso, but her smoking a single cigarette at Lancaster Country Club made her the star of the entire tournament. (RELATED: CT Pan Grabs Random Fan To Be His Caddie After His (The Legendary Fluff Cowan) Gets Hurt At RBC Canadian Open)

While signing autographs, Hull was spotted on video smoking a cigarette at the same time during a practice round prior to the kickoff of the U.S. Women’s Open.

It was truly a legendary moment.

Well, since then, Hull has gotten a crap load of attention … and one of the moments that she experienced during tourney week involved a flirtatious fan.

“Someone said I’ve dropped something and then handed their phone number on a piece of paper in my hand. He was like, ‘Here’s my number. Text me so we can figure out where I’m taking you out for dinner tonight.’ I never texted him obviously, but it was just so funny,” stated the 28-year-old.

WATCH:

It’s amazing what a cigarette and blonde hair can do, which reminds me: South Florida! (There’s plenty of blondes down there)

I’ve got a two-week vacation coming up and a couple of tee times arranged, and you better believe I’m excited.

My first shot will be for you, Charley! Let’s do this!