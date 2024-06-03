Charley Hull Reveals Hilariously Awkward Moment With Fan After A Single Cigarette Made Her An Overnight Legend

Ahh … the power of a cigarette (well, if you’re a cute blonde).

English golfer Charley Hull might have finished with a T-19 placement at the U.S. Women’s Open, she might have been 10 strokes behind the champion Yuka Saso, but her smoking a single cigarette at Lancaster Country Club made her the star of the entire tournament. (RELATED: CT Pan Grabs Random Fan To Be His Caddie After His (The Legendary Fluff Cowan) Gets Hurt At RBC Canadian Open)

While signing autographs, Hull was spotted on video smoking a cigarette at the same time during a practice round prior to the kickoff of the U.S. Women’s Open.

It was truly a legendary moment.

Well, since then, Hull has gotten a crap load of attention … and one of the moments that she experienced during tourney week involved a flirtatious fan.

“Someone said I’ve dropped something and then handed their phone number on a piece of paper in my hand. He was like, ‘Here’s my number. Text me so we can figure out where I’m taking you out for dinner tonight.’ I never texted him obviously, but it was just so funny,” stated the 28-year-old.

WATCH:

Charley Hull has embraced the fan support at the U.S. Women’s Open this week. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8MqWU0IX4h — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 2, 2024

It’s amazing what a cigarette and blonde hair can do, which reminds me: South Florida! (There’s plenty of blondes down there)

I’ve got a two-week vacation coming up and a couple of tee times arranged, and you better believe I’m excited.

My first shot will be for you, Charley! Let’s do this!