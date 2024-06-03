Rep. John Rose’s Son Trolls Camera As Dad Speaks On Serious Issue

Republican Tennessee Rep. John Rose’s son trolled the camera Monday as his father spoke about “the weaponization of our justice system” on the House floor.

Rose’s son, Guy, stared directly into the lens as he fidgeted with a teal toy and made various facial expressions during his congressman father’s speech about the conviction of presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“I rise today to address the terrible precedent set in our country four days ago,” Rose began as his son grinned with all of his teeth. “Using the justice system to engage in a politically-driven prosecution and now conviction of a major political party nominee running for president, especially on the charges brought against Donald Trump, should gravely concern every member of this body as well as every American across our country.”

This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/L8sLBDJt35 — Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) June 3, 2024



Guy stuck his tongue out as his eyes bulged when Rose said that political differences between Republicans and Democrats should be “settled at the ballot box.” The congressman’s son made a triangle with his hands as his father, still unaware of his son’s movements, said U.S. elected officials have “properly resisted the temptation to oppose their political rivals through the weaponization of our justice system” for more than 200 years. (RELATED: Lara Trump Posts Heartbreaking Video Of Convicted Former President Hugging Grandkids)

The kindergarten graduate appeared to settle down halfway through Rose’s speech, scooting out of the camera’s view as he became preoccupied with his teal toy. The Tennessee representative concluded that “the American people will make the ultimate decision” when they vote for president in November, whom he said he believes “will reelect President Donald Trump.”