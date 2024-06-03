The Footage Is In From The Glow-In-The-Dark Baseball Game, And It’s Incredibly Epic

We need this in Major League Baseball, and ASAP!

The Tri-City Chilli Peppers, a college summer league baseball team that plays in the Coastal Plain League, made the announcement back in May that they’d be participating in a glow-in-the-dark baseball game called “Cosmic Baseball” — meaning everything (player’s gear, baseballs, everything) would literally glow in the dark.

Yeah, at the time, you could have said that it was a risky idea, but it was something that I wanted and I (and other supporters) were proven right! This thing was a success! (RELATED: Brilliant! Clemson Baseball Uses The Hidden Ball Trick To Get Them Out Of A Jam Against Coastal Carolina)

In Colonial Heights, Virginia, for a Saturday night fun-fest, the Chilli Peppers squared off against the Greenbrier Knights in what is now known as the first major sporting event to be held under black lights.

And holy hell, it was so cool.

WATCH:

Glow in the dark baseball looks EPIC pic.twitter.com/U4fKajzVtn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 2, 2024

Last night was a dream. Cosmic Baseball is here and it’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/btcofDb3MV — fivepointsvids (@FivePointsVids) June 2, 2024

Could you imagine seeing this at a Major League Baseball game?

It would be absolutely incredible!

I remember blogging about this game when it was first announced, and now that it has passed and the footage is out there, we can say that it was an outright success. Like damn, I wanna see this so bad in an environment like Yankee Stadium … could you imagine how angry the baseball purists would be? (LMAO)

That comedy alone is why we need cosmic baseball in MLB.