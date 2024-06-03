CT Pan Grabs Random Fan To Be His Caddie After His (The Legendary Fluff Cowan) Gets Hurt At RBC Canadian Open

Such an epic tail out of the world of golf.

PGA Tour golfer C.T. Pan landed help from not one, not two, not three, but FOUR different caddies during the final round Sunday of the RBC Canadian Open. And here’s the kicker: One of them was a fan.

Things went down like this because Mike “Fluff” Cowan, the caddie of Pan, took a fall after slipping on the third hole during a rainy day at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The 76-year-old Cowan fortunately only suffered “nonserious” injuries, according to an official from the PGA Tour per ESPN. And he was also spotted on a golf cart watching play. (RELATED: Not That Kind Of Birdie! Isi Gabsa Strikes Bird During US Women’s Open)

That’s when Paul Emerson took over, a random fan who lives nearby in Aurora, Ontario — and yes, I’m talking about taking over for Cowan, actually getting to caddy for Pan and to hold his bag. While Pan was walking with Cowan and helping him get to the medic adjacent, Emerson asked Pan if he needed any help, according to the fan himself. And Pan took him up on the offer.

“I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on and started walking up the hole,” said Emerson, per PGATour.com.

WATCH:

C.T. Pan enlists a fan to step in to caddie after Mike “Fluff” Cowan was injured after a fall during the final round. pic.twitter.com/HzRLGzIkeu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2024

Fluff Cowan goes down and Big Dawg from the gallery is on the bag for CT Pan. #RBCCanadianOpen pic.twitter.com/ZZyuqVk7UJ — PeteCampbell (@PetahC) June 2, 2024

Fluff took a spill on the third hole and is unable to continue caddying, so C.T. Pan called a fan out of the bullpen to carry the sticks the rest of the day. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/QNSGJOFEJi — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) June 2, 2024

And to make this situation that much better, there was apparently a fifth caddy involved, a second fan:

UPDATE: The random fan who took over caddying for an injured fluff has been replaced by another random fan. pic.twitter.com/6NzLyZBsY9 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 2, 2024

Stories like this are exactly why the movie “Happy Gilmore” was made, so great.