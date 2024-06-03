Editorial

CT Pan Grabs Random Fan To Be His Caddie After His (The Legendary Fluff Cowan) Gets Hurt At RBC Canadian Open

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Such an epic tail out of the world of golf.

PGA Tour golfer C.T. Pan landed help from not one, not two, not three, but FOUR different caddies during the final round Sunday of the RBC Canadian Open. And here’s the kicker: One of them was a fan.

Things went down like this because Mike “Fluff” Cowan, the caddie of Pan, took a fall after slipping on the third hole during a rainy day at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The 76-year-old Cowan fortunately only suffered “nonserious” injuries, according to an official from the PGA Tour per ESPN. And he was also spotted on a golf cart watching play. (RELATED: Not That Kind Of Birdie! Isi Gabsa Strikes Bird During US Women’s Open)

That’s when Paul Emerson took over, a random fan who lives nearby in Aurora, Ontario — and yes, I’m talking about taking over for Cowan, actually getting to caddy for Pan and to hold his bag. While Pan was walking with Cowan and helping him get to the medic adjacent, Emerson asked Pan if he needed any help, according to the fan himself. And Pan took him up on the offer.

“I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on and started walking up the hole,” said Emerson, per PGATour.com.

WATCH:

And to make this situation that much better, there was apparently a fifth caddy involved, a second fan:

Stories like this are exactly why the movie “Happy Gilmore” was made, so great.