Cyndi Lauper Says Goodbye With An Official Farewell Tour

After decades of performing, Cyndi Lauper is taking her final bow by launching an official farewell tour.

Live Nation posted the big news to Instagram on Monday. “It’s official! Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming, and we couldn’t be more excited!” Live Nation wrote in a caption, next to a video that highlighted some of the famous singer’s most infamous on-stage moments.

Lauper, an icon of 1980s pop culture, also contributed her own voiceover to the video. “Music always helped me, so maybe I’m just passing it on,” she said.

Lauper’s biggest hit, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” played as snippets of her younger days flashed on the screen, including a clip from an awards show stage.

“I think music is healing, the sound just made me feel great,” Lauper said in the voiceover. “I believe that sisterhood is a powerful thing.”

Live Nation also hyped up the tour.

Lauper’s voiceover continued with more personal messages from the star.

“I always felt like an outcast and I kinda liked it out there, who cares if somebody doesn’t like what you do?,” the 70-year-old singer said over footage of past concerts.

A full list of tour dates and locations was posted to Live Nation’s website.

The star is expected to perform her classic hits, including, “Time After Time,” “True Colors,” and “Goonies R Good Enough,” in arenas across North America. (RELATED: ‘Terrified In His Presence’: Woman Files Sexual Assault Suit Against Cyndi Lauper’s Son: REPORT)

The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” tour includes a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 30, and comes on the heels of the release of the famous singer’s documentary, “Let The Canary Sing,” which debuts June 4 on Paramount+.