‘#DontStreamOnMax’ Trends After HBO Cancels Gay Pirate Show

#DontStreamOnMax is trending on X, as fans express their anger over the streaming giant’s cancelation of “Our Flag Means Death,” a television widely considered a queer show.

Audiences are turning their backs on the streaming service, alleging that the show was sacrificed because of its queer content, in spite of the fact that it has proven to be a hit with fans. Max, and parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery are feeling the impact of the boycott as subscribers begin to dwindle off, according to Dextero.

Fans are collectively taking to social media to share their disappointment, with one fan writing, “It was so refreshing to have a lighthearted queer show that appealed to older people… #OurFlagMeansDeath is so incredibly unique, but that’s a quality that HBO/Max apparently no longer values #DontStreamOnMax.”

Social media users are flagging the hashtag DontStreamOnMax to encourage others to abandon the platform entirely. The hashtag gained attention and traction June 3, shortly after the kickoff of Pride month. The LGBTQ+ community widely embraced “Our Flag Means Death” and credited by them for promoting queer stories, according to Dextero.

A fan-led group, Adopt Our Crew, became a landing point for fans to express their personal reasons for backing the boycott.

“I #DontStreamOnMax because they talk ‘quality’ yet cancel their most critically acclaimed, diverse shows in favour of lower performing shows with big IPs. HBO was once a prestigious channel, now it’s leading the death of television,” one user wrote.

“Max has had the highest cancellation rate since 2020 & this data only goes up to August 2023. Max has cancelled an additional eight original scripted series since then, all of them diverse shows that former execs claim Zaslav was on a mission to kill,” alleged another. (RELATED: ‘Are You F*cking Stupid?’: Adele Berates Fan Who Allegedly Yelled ‘Pride Sucks’)

Fans brought up the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav, had received a pay rise of $49.7 million in 2023 and alleged that the executive was terminating beloved shows to further his personal interests, Dextero reported.