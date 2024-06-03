Epstein Victim Files Suit Against Psychiatrist Henry Jarecki For Alleged Rape, Trafficking

A woman filed a lawsuit Monday in Manhattan federal court against psychiatrist Henry Jarecki for alleged rape and trafficking, NBC News reported.

The woman, who alleges she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, filed a lawsuit against renowned psychiatrist, entrepreneur and commodities trader Henry Jarecki, according to NBC News. The suit accuses Jarecki, 91, of rape and sex trafficking after Epstein sent her to Jarecki for psychiatric treatment.

The plaintiff, identified as “Jane Doe 11,” claims that Jarecki was a close associate of Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. Epstein allegedly sent other young women to Jarecki for confidential “treatment” to divert attention from Epstein’s own sexual abuse activities, the outlet reported. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No Evidence Of Newly Released Footage Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell)

The complaint claims Jarecki knew Epstein controlled the women, enabling their abuse without fear of being reported. It details that Jarecki “repeatedly raped” Jane Doe 11 from 2011 to Dec. 2014, using testosterone pills to boost his sex drive, NBC News stated. The suit also alleges he invited other men to engage in sexual acts with her in his presence.

Jarecki’s attorney, Sarita Kedia, refuted the allegations in a statement to CNBC.

“The allegations will be shown to be entirely false and baseless. Dr. Jarecki never engaged in any abusive conduct with the complainant or any other person,” Kedia told CNBC.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages for sexual battery, sex trafficking and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Brad Edwards, one of the accuser’s lawyers, praised his client’s courage.

“This is an important lawsuit filed by a courageous young woman who we are honored to represent,” Edwards told CNBC. “We hope that her bravery will encourage others to feel safe in coming forward.”

Jarecki, an adjunct professor at Yale School of Medicine and recipient of the Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health, co-authored “Modern Psychiatric Treatment,” according to NBC News. He gained fame in the 1980s as “the dean of the American gold market” and later co-founded Moviefone, which AOL bought in 1999 for nearly $390 million.