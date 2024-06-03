Gender Activists Outraged At Lesbian Dating App That Will Exclude Biological Men With Facial Recognition

Progressive gender ideology activists are upset at a new lesbian dating app that will employ facial recognition technology to prevent biological men from using it.

Feminist Jenny Watson founded the dating service, called L’App, due to her dedication to creating a digital space for lesbians, according to her Twitter biography.

Watson said that trans-identified males claiming to be lesbians are increasingly using dating apps, according to Daily Mail. As a result, users will have to go through a process when they sign up for the service, where the app will scan their faces to determine whether they are truly a female.

“There is no female-only dating apps at the moment. Lesbians need an app which they can use without being messaged by trans-identifying males,” Watson told the Daily Mail.

She described how other dating apps banned her for writing a “little blurb” on her profile saying she prefers biological females. In one instance, she “wrote that J.K. Rowling was right” and was banned. The “Harry Potter” author has been outspoken in her criticism of progressive gender ideology. (RELATED: ‘There Is Something Dangerous About This Movement’: JK Rowling Pushes Back Against Pro-Trans Activists)

The new app has already ruffled some feathers with left-leaning users on Twitter.

Pretty sure this breaks a few laws and is in conflict with the Equality Act 2010. @legaltweetz what’s your opinion? https://t.co/vga5WIlRum — Sophie Molly 💚🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophieMolly_OFF) June 3, 2024

It’s gonna be so funny when this app systematically misidentifies butches as men. TERFS is fascists of course they love facial recognition https://t.co/7QEkNZfyn4 — Evan Greer is on Mastodon and Bluesky (@evan_greer) June 3, 2024

So when they inevitably f up and mistake a butch or stud I hope they sue them for everything they have. Transphobia always ends up affecting c*s ppl too. Also facial recognition software is extremely racist. https://t.co/37U1KOiRpa — 🐱🦁🐯🐈🐈‍⬛🐅🐆 (@psyduckguy19) June 3, 2024

This is not the first such endeavor for Watson. Prior to developing the app, she hosted female-only speed dating nights. She also plans to open the U.K.‘s first single-sex lesbian bar, according to the Daily Mail.