Now Here’s An Idea For The WNBA We Can Get Behind: Enforcers

A steady storm of jealous opponents have been physically brutalizing Caitlin Clark on a near-nightly basis.

The phenomenon came to a head Saturday when Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter sent Clark to the ground with an over-the-top body check, a display of violence that would prompt the league to retroactively assess a flagrant foul on Carter.

Draymond Green does this to any of the men in the modern NBA and he’s facing jail time Chennedy Carter didn’t even get a flagrant pic.twitter.com/1svq7HEQKX — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) June 1, 2024

While Carter’s flagrant may have been the most egregious example of Clark headhunting, it certainly isn’t the only one. The superstar guard, who’s arguably single-handedly responsible for slingshotting the league into relevance (and scoring private charter flights for every team in the process) has faced physical, borderline violent opposition in almost every game she’s played in this year.

While the violence seems to be borne out of jealousy — and maybe even racism — there’s no doubt it garners some much-needed attention for the still-fledgling league. (RELATED: NCAA Leading Scorer Caitlin Clark Is Only Popular Because She’s White, Says Race-Baiting Commentator)

Clark is the modern day female Jackie Robinson. Exceptionally talented and hated because of her race. — Pissed_off_Texan (@1stGen_Texan) June 1, 2024

Feel how you may about the attacks on Clark, but there’s no doubt the eyeballs they draw are good for the league.

That leads us to ask the question: should the WNBA employ hockey-style enforcers?

Think about it. You’re watching a 29-13 snooze fest between Clark’s Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty when … what’s this? The crowd starts getting rowdy. Suddenly you see a six foot, seven inch tall guard who averages 2.3 points per game check in at the scorekeepers table. There’s no other reason for her to be getting into this game besides to take Clark’s head off of her shoulders. Now there’s push notifications going out. ESPN tweets, with 19 siren and red flag emojis, that this player is entering the game. The crowd is on their feet. Fox Sports interrupts their golf coverage to bring us live to Indiana. The Enforcer Cam is fully a go.

The stunt plays. Morally, it’s ambiguous, but it would put asses in seats. And at the end of the day, isn’t that better for everybody? More ticket sales, higher ad revenues, better salaries and more families getting fed. If a rising tide lifts all boats, lets lift these tides on the backs of some burly women ready to throw down.