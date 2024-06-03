‘Jail Fauci’: Grandma Goes Viral After Epic Troll

An older woman is going viral for wearing a shirt that reads “Jail Fauci” while seated right behind Dr. Anthony Fauci during his hearing at the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

The woman was seated just one row behind Fauci and six or seven seats to his left, social media pictures show.

This woman represents all of us who think Fauci belongs in jail! God bless her! pic.twitter.com/S4pit5gKAU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2024

Fauci is testifying before Congress today and this brave lady wore a shirt that says “Jail Fauci” She speaks for all of us! pic.twitter.com/x96UHPKRxB — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 3, 2024

The woman, whose identity is yet to be determined, joins Fauci in the United States Capitol to witness his landmark testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee’s Covid Select Subcommittee on Monday. (RELATED: Fauci’s Top Adviser Admits He’s Done Zero Research On Possible Lab-Leak Despite Claiming It Definitely Didn’t Happen)

A bipartisan group of lawmakers pressed Fauci on a number of issues with the pandemic including his advisor David Morens apparent attempts to circumvent Freedom of Information Act requests.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Greene disrespects Fauci: “Mr Fauci — because you’re not ‘doctor’ — you’re Mr. Fauci in my few minutes. No, I don’t need your answer … he belongs in prison” pic.twitter.com/vyBBc2N5zd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2024

A fiery exchange with Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene where she refused to call him doctor ended with her concurring with the elderly woman’s t-shirt, claiming “you belong in prison Dr. Fauci.”