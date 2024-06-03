Entertainment

Jay Leno Speaks Out Against Lenient Laws And Crime Prevention In Wake Of Actor’s Murder

Jay Leno

Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Jay Leno spoke out against lenient criminal laws on the heels of the shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor.

Wactor, a famous actor from “General Hospital,” died May 25 at the age of 37 after reportedly catching would-be thieves off-guard as they attempted to steal the catalytic converter off his car. Leno is a known automotive enthusiast, and had a few thoughts to share about the penalties associated with ripping converters off vehicles, according to TMZ. He sounded off about the recent crime wave in Los Angeles, blaming the light punishments for the surge in crime.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Johnny Wactor attends the “Silent River” Opening Night Theatrical Premiere at Laemmle Glendale on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Curious Potato)

The stand-up comic and former late-night talk show host was outraged at the fact that the penalty for stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle is as simple as a $1,000 fine, which ultimately results in a misdemeanor charge. He expressed that he felt the punishment for such crimes should be vastly harsher, and suggested if the perpetrators knew there would be tougher laws in place, the crime rates would likely decrease, according to TMZ.

Leno said the thieves are currently not afraid of being nabbed, since the consequences are a mere slap on the wrist at this time.

BURBANK, CA- JULY 24: Jay Leno road tests a 2005 Shelby Mustang GT for a British newspaper. (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images)

 

He added that the criminals are now more brazen than ever before, as a result of this leniency.

Leno referenced the fact that it is actually illegal for a car owner to remove their own converter, in spite of the fact that many people wrongly assume the converter deletion will result in better performance. He noted there is a significant fine charged to car owners in such situations. He went on to state that the value of most converters is less than $950, which constitutes a misdemeanor charge if caught by police, so thieves are hovering just below the threshold that would otherwise result in a criminal charge, according to TMZ.

 

All converters are made of precious metals that can be smelted down for profit, which makes them especially attractive to thieves. He estimates the thieves themselves are only earning $20 for each catalytic converter they steal, which is why they steal so many.

Unfortunately for car owners, the spike in crime has resulted in a backorder of converters, so in some cases, victims of these crimes are forced to wait several months to complete their car repairs. Purchasing and installing a new converter can cost several thousand dollars, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

The Los Angeles Police Department is still seeking the three suspects in the Wactor shooting.