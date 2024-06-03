Jonathan Tucker Rescues Young Children From Active Home Invasion: REPORT

“The Ruins” actor Jonathan Tucker reportedly rushed into a neighbor’s home in the middle of a home invasion on Sunday and rescued two children and their mother.

The star, who usually plays the villain, proved that he was a real-life hero when he jumped into the middle of the frightening scene, TMZ reported. Sources close to the situation said the “Kingdom” actor called 911 for assistance when he noticed a suspicious man in his Los Angeles neighborhood who was banging on doors and talking to himself. He soon realized his neighbor’s door was open, and rushed into the home to save a woman and her two children, who were unaware that the man was roaming around in their home, according to TMZ.

The source said Tucker lost sight of the man after speaking to police on the phone, and noticed his neighbor’s door was ajar when he went out to see if he could spot him. He reportedly raced over to make sure everyone was ok, and located a little girl in one part of the home, and another child in a different room with her mother, according to TMZ.

He quickly ushered the frantic family outside, and police later confirmed that the residents had no idea their door had been opened, the outlet reported.

Tucker explained what was happening and walked out of the house with one of the young girls in his arms and the other close by with her mother, according to TMZ.

The actor led the family to safety, and police arrived on scene shortly thereafter. Police also dispatched a helicopter as part of the response, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Three Men Break Into Model Abigail Ratchford’s Home While She’s Inside: REPORT)

Police located the man inside the family’s home and placed him on a psychiatric hold, the outlet reported, citing law enforcement sources.