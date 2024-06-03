Editorial

Justin Jefferson Signs 4-Year, $140 Million Deal With Vikings To Make Him Highest-Paid Non-QB In NFL History: REPORT

BLOG
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Justin Jefferson attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

He said he wanted to break the bank, and he did just that.

Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth a mammoth $140 million that features $110 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The deal makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback ever in the NFL.

The WR’s contract also features a whopping $88.743 million that’s due at the signing, with the deal also making Jefferson the highest-paid wide receiver in league history, according to ESPN.

The contract was both negotiated and confirmed by WME Football. (RELATED: NFL Chooses Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’)

The 24-year-old Jefferson rejected a deal last offseason that would have seen him being paid more than $28 million per year, choosing to gamble on himself and it clearly paid off with Jefferson now having an average salary of $35 million.

$7 million more dollars than what you were originally offered? Nearly $10 million?!

Breaking the bank, indeed.

That’s a lot of money for a wide receiver, and you better believe Justin Jefferson deserves every penny.

This is the same guy who only played 10 games last season and still put up a 1,000-yard season, that’s pretty damn impressive.

And you know who else is happy about this deal?

Good googly moogly, these boys are getting paid!