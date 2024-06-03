Justin Jefferson Signs 4-Year, $140 Million Deal With Vikings To Make Him Highest-Paid Non-QB In NFL History: REPORT

He said he wanted to break the bank, and he did just that.

Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth a mammoth $140 million that features $110 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The deal makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback ever in the NFL.

The WR’s contract also features a whopping $88.743 million that’s due at the signing, with the deal also making Jefferson the highest-paid wide receiver in league history, according to ESPN.

The contract was both negotiated and confirmed by WME Football. (RELATED: NFL Chooses Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’)

The 24-year-old Jefferson rejected a deal last offseason that would have seen him being paid more than $28 million per year, choosing to gamble on himself and it clearly paid off with Jefferson now having an average salary of $35 million.

$7 million more dollars than what you were originally offered? Nearly $10 million?!

Breaking the bank, indeed.

That’s a lot of money for a wide receiver, and you better believe Justin Jefferson deserves every penny.

This is the same guy who only played 10 games last season and still put up a 1,000-yard season, that’s pretty damn impressive.

And you know who else is happy about this deal?

Good googly moogly, these boys are getting paid!