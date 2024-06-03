Lifetime Ban Looms For Padres Infielder Tucupita Marcano For Allegedly Betting On MLB Games

Major League Baseball (MLB) is currently investigating Tucupita Marcano for allegedly violating the league’s strict gambling policies, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan native could face a lifetime ban depending on the results of an ongoing investigation, according to WSJ. The probe accuses San Diego Padres infielder Marcano of betting on MLB games featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates last season while he was on the injured list. Details of the investigation are still being finalized as MLB and the MLB Players Association continue negotiations.

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is facing a potential lifetime ban for betting on baseball, sources confirmed to ESPN. This news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. pic.twitter.com/vmXXPoFzub — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2024

Marcano’s representative chose not to comment. The MLB and the MLBPA also refrained from commenting. The San Diego Padres released a statement acknowledging the investigation but noted the incidents allegedly occurred while Marcano was with another team.

“We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed,” the San Diego Padres said in a statement, WSJ reported.

Marcano’s last appearance in an MLB game was July 24, 2023, for the Pirates, before suffering a season-ending knee injury, the outlet stated. He began his MLB career with the Padres in 2021 after signing as a 16-year-old from Venezuela in 2016 and has played 149 games in the major leagues, batting .217 with five home runs. (RELATED: Rising MLB Star Wants To Join Military After Career Is Over, Coach Says)

This probe is part of a larger trend of gambling-related issues in sports following the Supreme Court’s decision six years ago that legalized sports betting in the U.S., according to WSJ. For instance, the National Basketball Association recently banned a player for gambling violations, and federal prosecutors have charged a high-profile baseball interpreter with embezzling funds to cover gambling debts.