‘Microwave Mistake’ Leads To Woman’s Death, Police Say

A 67-year-old woman in South Carolina has died after a “microwave mistake” started a house fire.

Thommie Ruth Jackson died on May 23rd inside the home she shared with her sister in Sumter County, Florida, according to a press release the Sumter Country Sheriff’s Office issued on Facebook. (RELATED: Teen Dies After Drowning In Popular Theme Park’s Pool, Police Say)

Authorities received the emergency call reporting the fire late on the night of Thursday the 23rd. Deputies on the scene reported “smoke billowing from the home and heard someone screaming for help,” according to the release.

Deputies quickly learned Jackson was still inside and attempted to force the door open, but thick smoke prevented entry. Jackson’s sister directed them to a window of the room where she believed Jackson was located, while Sumter County Fire Department personnel worked to rescue Jackson and extinguish the fire.

“A witness at the scene reported that a resident had attempted to warm a sandwich in packaging containing foil in the microwave,” deputies said in their official statement. “The sandwich wrapper within the microwave oven burst into flames and attempts to extinguish the fire failed.”

Jackson was rescued from the home and driven to a local hospital, but medical personnel failed to save her life, the sheriff’s office noted. (RELATED: Massive Fire At Free-Range Illinois Poultry Farm Leaves Up To A Million Chickens Dead)

Authorities have since declared the fire an accident, and Jackson’s official cause of death is currently pending autopsy results, according to the release.

“With the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Sumter Fire Department, it was determined the cause of the fire was related to placing an aluminum foil wrapper inside the microwave and poor living conditions that hindered the extinguishing of the fire and facilitating its spread,” the release reads.