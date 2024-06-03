Miles Russell Accomplishes Decades-Old Record, Qualifies For PGA Tour Event

It was announced Monday that 15-year-old Miles Russell, the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, will make his PGA debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

On April 21, Russel tied for 20th at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, making him the youngest player to finish in the top 25 in a Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour event since 1983, according to ESPN. After reportedly being awarded one of four sponsor’s exemptions, the youngster will play with the pros, where Rickie Fowler is the tournament’s defending champion.

Tournament director Jason Langwell commended Russell’s accomplishments in a statement, ESPN reported.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start,’ and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy,” he told the outlet. “He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.”

The Rocket Mortgage Classic begins June 27. Russell will return to the Detroit area in July to play in the U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills Country Club, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Golf Fan Has What Will Easily Be The Best Moment Of His Entire Life At PGA Tournament)

The teenager expressed his gratitude in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA Tour debut,” he told ESPN. “Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players, and I’m looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month.”

The youngest athlete to make their professional debut in the PGA Tour was Michelle Wie West in 2004 when she was granted a sponsor’s exemption for the Sony Open at only 14 years old, according to the PGA Tour.