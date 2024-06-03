NBA Hall-Of-Famer Alonzo Mourning Has Prostate-Removal Surgery After Cancer Diagnosis

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning is reportedly cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate.

Mourning told ESPN he received a shocking Stage 3 prostate cancer diagnoses in spite of feeling well and considering himself to be in top physical form. He confirmed to the outlet that his mid-March procedure was successful and the cancer did not spread beyond his prostate capsule. The seven-time All-Star, NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist reportedly admitted he had put off routine prostate cancer screening, which ultimately played an enormous role in the discovery and treatment of the disease.

“What scares me about this disease is that there are so many men walking around feeling great and have that cancer in them and they don’t know it,” he told ESPN.

“If I didn’t get routine checkups, I probably wouldn’t be here to talk about this. I want men to be proactive with their health,” he told ESPN.

Mourning explained that he knew there was a history of prostate cancer in his family, including his father and grandfather, so he was prompted to pay attention to his PSA scores, which can indicate warning signs of the disease, according to the outlet. Dr. Maury Jayson, his urologist, reportedly told him his scores were high, and suggested further testing by way of an MRI. Mourning told ESPN that the MRI showed “shadows” in the imaging, which triggered a biopsy, February.

Dr. Sanoj Punnen, a University of Miami urologic oncologist, reportedly determined Mourning had a Gleason score of eight, reflecting a high-grade of prostate cancer, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

31 years ago on May 5, 1993, rookie Alonzo Mourning hit a 20-foot jumper against the Celtics at the Coliseum to win the first NBA playoff series in Charlotte Hornets history. pic.twitter.com/eXoEoYvCHG — CLTure® ( culture ) (@CLTure) May 9, 2024

“The only way to find out is to get their blood tested and get their PSA checked. There are 3.3 million men living in the U.S. with prostate cancer, and many don’t even know it. I was one of those guys,” Mourning told ESPN.

“I was in shock. I can’t tell you enough about how well my body felt. I was in top-notch shape — running sprints, strong,” Mourning reportedly said.

The famous athlete issued a stern warning to men across the globe.

The shot that will live on in NBA history forever has quite the backstory. Alonzo Mourning walks through how Ray Allen prepared for that moment. Our all-new episode with @iamzo33 is available now on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/MieSME8cdE — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) May 16, 2024

“Life was good and amazing for me, but I had ignored getting checked and let this go, the cancer would’ve spread through my body,” he told ESPN.

“Unfortunately, as men, we don’t like to go to the doctor, but this is the only way to find out what’s going on in your body. Prostate and even colon cancer are silent killers and many men won’t get those diagnosis until it’s too late,” Mourning reportedly said. (RELATED:‘I Would Have Been Dead In 8 Months’: ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Michael Richards Reveals Cancer Diagnosis)

“We live in a world where it’s taboo among men to talk about health issues,” he told the outlet.

Mourning has reportedly been responsible for player programs and development at the Miami Heat’s front office following his retirement in 2008.