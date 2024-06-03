Officers Injured After Massive Brawl At Light Show

A massive brawl broke out Saturday at the annual Gloucester Township Day drone light show that resulted in 12 people being arrested and officers injured, a press release by the Gloucester Township Police Department (GTPD) reads.

The law enforcement agency alleged that “large groups began fighting each other” at this event and continued to remain hostile even after police arrested two persons. (RELATED: Police Arrest 29 People After 400-Person Brawl Erupts)

When the light show ended after being carried out earlier than planned, police “began dispersing the crowd” and discovered that most of the alleged participants in the brawls were juveniles from outside the township, the press release notes. During the dispersal, Ronald Jones, a 33-year-old man from Camden, allegedly ran his bicycle into a group of police officers and struck one officer at high speed. Jones was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer and attempted escape.

The officer sustained only minor injuries while two other officers received minor injuries as they “attempted to break up” fighting, the press release reads. Officers observed that many of the alleged fighters and instigators were clad in black, “covering their faces with hoodies, and wearing medical style face masks.” All told two adult males and ten juveniles were arrested.

“The lawless[ness] of groups of unsupervised juveniles and young people acting with total disregard for others, ruined a great family-oriented event which has taken place to raise funds for the Gloucester Township Scholarship Committee for over 40 years. This type of lawlessness and violent riotous behavior will not be tolerated, and will not define the great community of Gloucester Township,” GTPD Chief David Harkins said, according to the press, release.

Gloucester Township Day celebrates the New Jersey locality by hosting an assortment of “food, fireworks, entertainment, games, rides, displays, and crafts” and a scholarship award ceremony to 40 high school seniors, according to the township’s website.

The township posted photos of the entertainment provided at the event on Thursday and told people to “not miss the Drone Light Show at 9:30 pm!”

The township has around 66,200 inhabitants in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.