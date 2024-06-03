Republican Rep Plays Audio Of Fauci Pushing To Make People’s Lives ‘Difficult’ So They Get Vaccinated

Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia played audio on Monday of Dr. Anthony Fauci backing efforts to force people to get vaccinated by making things “difficult” for them.

Fauci testified before the House Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic during a hearing Monday. The audio was from an interview for the audiobook “Fauci,” which was released in October 2020, during which he touted efforts to make objectors to vaccination “lose their ideological bullshit.” (RELATED: ‘Need To Get To The Bottom’: Rand Paul Raises Questions About Fauci’s Role In ‘Cover-Up’ Of COVID Origins)

“Once people feel empowered and protected legally, you are going to have schools, universities and colleges are going to say, ‘You want to come to this college buddy, you’re going to get vaccinated, lady, you’re going to get vaccinated,’” Fauci said during an interview. “Big corporations like Amazon and Facebook, and all those others, are going to say ‘You want to work for us, get vaccinated,’ and it’s proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit and they get vaccinated.”

WATCH:

.@RepMcCormick to Fauci: “You’ve inspired and created fear through mass mandates, school closures, vaccine mandates that have destroyed the American people’s trust in our public health institutions.” pic.twitter.com/N2BAeWIJQh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2024

McCornick asked Fauci if he believed that all objections to getting the COVID-19 vaccine were “ideological bullshit,” which Fauci disputed and claimed “that’s not what [he] was referring to.” McCormick then mentioned testimony from former ESPN employee Allison Williams, who resigned after seeking an exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by Disney, ESPN’s parent company.

“You affected people’s ability to work, travel, be educated, to actually flourish in America, to self-determine, as well as God given rights,” McCormick said. “Shame on you. Dr. Fauci, you have become Dr. Fear. Americans do not hate science, I don’t hate science. The American people hate having their freedoms taken from them. You inspired and created fear through mask mandates, school closures, vaccine mandates that have destroyed the American people’s trust in our public health institutions. This fear you created will continue to have ripple effects over generations to come.”

