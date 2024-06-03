Rhys Hoskins Has Absolutely Incredible Moment With The Phillies And Their Fanbase In First Visit Back To Philly

This is awesome … much respect to Philly for this one.

When Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins returned Monday night to Philadelphia, the former Phillie was expecting to shed a tear or two, and that’s exactly what happened. (RELATED: The Footage Is In From The Glow-In-The-Dark Baseball Game, And It’s Incredibly Epic)

Making his first appearance at the plate in the City of Brotherly Love since the 2022 World Series, Hoskins was rained down by a standing ovation before his at-bat. The 31-year-old was the first baseman for the Phillies during his days with the Pennsylvania ball club.

Hoskins tipped his helmet to the Philadelphia dugout, and above the heart, gave his chest a tap. Every single Phillies player that was on the field took off their hats and gave a salute to Hoskins. Current Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper, in particular, applauded Hoskins — he’s notable because his move to first base triggered the Phils’ choice not to bring Rhys back

WATCH:

What an ovation from the @Phillies faithful for Rhys Hoskins in his return to Philly! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eznMNVsz2I — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2024

Hoskins also had a cool moment with Phillies fans before the game started.

It’s moments like these that make baseball the best. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7YxIiCQF3s — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2024

I say it all the time, and I’ll say it again … as a matter of fact, let Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) say it himself, it’s who I got it from after all.

It truly is hard not to be romantic about baseball, and this Rhys Hoskins moment is a perfect example of that.

Beautiful stuff.