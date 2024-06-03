ROOKE: Anti-Groomer Moms, The Biden Admin Is Coming For You

If parents weren’t already terrified of what the federal government would do to them for pushing back against LGBTQ indoctrination, the Biden administration going all in on the left’s celebration of sexual preferences should do it.

Every federal department account posted a Pride flag to social media with a note about how inclusivity reigns supreme under this administration. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) even participated in a California Pride parade, complete with progress flags and swaying hips.

FBI can be seen waiving pride flags during a pride parade in West Hollywood yesterday… What’s your honest reaction? pic.twitter.com/xrqok3aAZq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2024

So what does this mean for parents who don’t subscribe to progressives’ sexual religion? Well, it’s definitely not a good sign. Especially in light of information that the Department of Justice got caught likening Moms for Liberty, a group that protests woke indoctrination in American schools, to hate groups like the KKK.

The investigation found that Biden’s DOJ set a list of words to track by their Community Relations Service (CRS) unit for possible hate crimes. This list included the swastika, n-word, noose, sexism, and Moms for Liberty. (ROOKE: Trump’s Got A Plan. It Involves Deportation And Beautiful Moms)

Not to mention that Biden’s DOJ just successfully prosecuted 75-year-old Paulette Harlow for praying outside an abortion clinic. Harlow’s husband begged Judge Kollar-Kotelly not to sentence her to prison because she is in poor health, and he’s not sure she will survive the time in prison. Kollar-Kotelly refused his pleas. Harlow will spend the next two years in prison.

The sentencing was passed by Judge Kollar-Kotelly. After Harlow’s husband begged for mercy, expressing his fear that his wife would die alone in prison, the judge taunted that maybe Harlow would “make an effort to remain alive” because that is a “tenet of [Harlow’s] religion.” pic.twitter.com/Bs4xwiycJh — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

Under the Biden administration, it is acceptable to walk in a parade with naked men dressed in fetish gear, read children’s books filled with pornographic tales of teenage sex, or advocate for abortion up until birth. But it crosses the line to pray for the murdered souls inside the clinic or advocate for better reading material for schools.

I often hear, “But they can’t arrest us all.” They can’t, but they’re going to try their best. pic.twitter.com/jQKPFkUkJ9 — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) June 3, 2024

Parents need to understand that this is where we are as a nation. If you aren’t in compliance with the left’s agenda, the total weight of the federal government will be used to crush you without mercy.