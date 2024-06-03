ROOKE: Trump’s Got A Plan. It Involves Deportation And Beautiful Moms

No one can deliver news like former President Donald Trump.

Trump told the hosts in his Sunday morning sit-down with Fox and Friends that Biden’s open border is the greatest threat to our nation and vowed to do something about it if he’s elected in 2024. He plans to close the border and deport the millions who have come into the U.S. illegally, which would include some “beautiful” moms.

“In terms of our country, a real threat are the people that are coming in– that are being allowed to come in,” Trump said. “Some of the sickest people, mentally ill people, are being dropped into our country. We are going to be paying for this for a long time. Now, I am going to do the big deportation, the biggest ever. Eisenhower did the biggest. This will be bigger. But it’s a very tough thing. What they’ve done to our country is unthinkable.”

The hosts asked Trump if Americans will have the stomach for his deportation plans. He knows this plan will be hated by the “radical left” in the media, who will highlight the stories about “one beautiful mother” getting deported while ignoring the violent criminals also being sent back to their home country. (2 Illegal Immigrants Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl)

“You’ll get rid of ten really bad ones and one beautiful mother … and it’ll become a story, or a family that’s a good family and came in wrong, and you know they are going to show it. It’s going to always be tough. It’s not going to be easy, and we have to use a lot of good judgment, ” Trump said.

Trump on Fox & Friends: “I’m gonna do the big deportation. The biggest ever … you’ll get rid of 10 really bad ones. And one really beautiful mother … it’s always gonna be tough, it’s not gonna be easy … the way you get rid of them is the local police.” pic.twitter.com/e4Cehba8eA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2024

Let the left freak out. Elite media will attempt to pull at Americans’ heartstrings with stories that make Trump and his supporters look callous for wanting closed borders and mass deportations. But America is not a country if immigration laws are ignored. The reality is there is nothing that would make millions of Americans happier than seeing planes full of these people sent back to their country of origin. Illegal immigration is objectively worse than deportation by every measurable metric. Just ask families like Laken Riley’s.