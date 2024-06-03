Video Appears To Show Police Cruiser Shoving Fugitive’s Car Into Another Vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies from St. Johns County, Florida, apprehended a woman on Wednesday after a harrowing chase that ended when one of the officers pushed her vehicle into another car, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Alexandria Mason, who had an active felony warrant from Citrus County for failing to appear before the court, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to Twitter.

During the stop, a DUI Unit deputy arrived at the scene to investigate whether Mason was driving under the influence. Mason allegedly refused to comply with the officers’ commands and sped off, driving recklessly on the highway, the statement explained. (RELATED: Video Shows Wild Police Chase End After Woman Hits Multiple Vehicles Head On)

The bodycam footage shows Mason telling the deputies that they are “not allowed” to stop her before she fled.

Chase footage shows a member of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) conducting a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), which ended the pursuit. Mason’s vehicle collided with another motorist’s car, but the individual was not injured, though one state trooper experienced serious hand injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities found a stolen firearm, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances in Mason’s truck, the release notes. She was booked into the Duval County Jail and is facing charges of Aggravated Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Armed Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and DUI with Property Damage, according to the release.