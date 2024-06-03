‘Like An Entitled Child’: Star Trek Star Zachary Quinto Banned From Restaurant, Shamed In Scathing Social Media Post

Toronto Restaurant, Manita, blasted “Star Trek” actor Zachary Quinto for being a “terrible” customer on June 3, and banned the star from dining with them in the future.

Manita took to Instagram to put the actor’s alleged behavior on blast and said they had no desire to see him at their establishment again. “Zachary Quinto – an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” they wrote, before launching into a detailed description of what led them to issue this statement. “Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” they claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANITA (@manitaossington)

The restaurant publicly scolded the famous actor and went on to air more of their grievances against the star.

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable,” they wrote in their scathing write-up.

Manita made it clear they would not tolerate a repeat experience.

“Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto)

Manita staff had previously posted details of their interactions with Quinto on their Instagram Story and went on to put it in their posts, allowing their comments to be viewed beyond the Instagram story’s 24-hour timer.

This time, they added a caption that dove further into the alleged interaction.

“To expand upon yesterday’s story re: Zachary Quinto: This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff,” they wrote.

“Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests … who may give us constructive feedback from time to time.”

The restaurant signed off with a sharp message. (RELATED: ‘Are You F*cking Stupid?’: Adele Berates Fan Who Allegedly Yelled ‘Pride Sucks’)

“To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned.”

Quinto has not yet issued a public reply.