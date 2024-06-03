Teen Charged With Murder After Alleged Sleepover Stabbing Spree: REPORT

Police arrested a 16-year-old on murder charges following the death of a 15-year-old boy during a stabbing spree at a Florida sleepover on Saturday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 10:11 p.m. in the town of Wildwood, according to arrest records provided by the sheriff’s office to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Woman Try To Stab Man After Car Crash)

“The incident occurred during a sleepover the juvenile victim was having. The suspect (who was known to the victim) arrived unannounced and ‘banged’ on the door; the juvenile victim went to unlock the door when the suspect (Alex Hernandez) gained entry into the home,” according to a press release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.

“Upon entry, the suspect stabbed the juvenile victim (Connor Michael Gill) and threatened a third victim. The adult victim came to inspect what was going on and was also stabbed by the suspect. Both stabbing victims were rendered aid by emergency medical services at the scene and later airlifted to area hospitals for further assistance.” (RELATED: Florida Mom Crashes Her Car, Gets Second DUI In Two Months With Multiple Children In Vehicle)

Hernandez fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after with the assistance of a sheriff’s office helicopter. He is being held at the Sumter County Jail on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.