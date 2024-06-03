Editorial

The Caitlin Clark Effect Is So Great That It’s Making Her WNBA Rivals Outright Delusional

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on against the New York Liberty during the first half at Barclays Center on June 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The hate on greatness is real!

We all once made fun of the WNBA and women’s basketball overall, but over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a rise in popularity courtesy of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. However, if you ask ex-LSU Tigers star and Chicago Sky loud-mouth Angel Reese, she’ll tell you that a lot of the credit deserves to go to her as well. (RELATED: Angel Reese Slapped With $1,000 Fine By WNBA For Not Doing Post-Game Interviews After Loss To Caitlin Clark: REPORT)

“The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person,” said Reese. “It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that.”

But it’s not just Angel Reese out here with her ridiculous delusion … her Sky teammate Chennedy Carter is on that same nonsense.

I swear people are so damn disrespectful today, and these Caitlin Clark-hating WNBA players just ratchet things up by just saying ish … like, literally, just saying whatever comes out of their mouth. It’s like there’s no thought being put to these women’s words because they hate Clark so bad, it’s so obvious.

How pathetic.