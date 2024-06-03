The Caitlin Clark Effect Is So Great That It’s Making Her WNBA Rivals Outright Delusional

The hate on greatness is real!

We all once made fun of the WNBA and women’s basketball overall, but over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a rise in popularity courtesy of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. However, if you ask ex-LSU Tigers star and Chicago Sky loud-mouth Angel Reese, she’ll tell you that a lot of the credit deserves to go to her as well. (RELATED: Angel Reese Slapped With $1,000 Fine By WNBA For Not Doing Post-Game Interviews After Loss To Caitlin Clark: REPORT)

“The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person,” said Reese. “It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that.” Angel Reese believes the physical play that Caitlin Clark has experienced isn’t new to the WNBA Just more 👀 “The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of 1 person. It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that” More: https://t.co/3fNUxipTTD pic.twitter.com/1YbGG4mWuL — GNSportsTV (@GNSportsTV) June 3, 2024

But it’s not just Angel Reese out here with her ridiculous delusion … her Sky teammate Chennedy Carter is on that same nonsense.

Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese chose to speak with media together following practice:

Carter said she has “no regrets”

“I’m going to compete and play 100% hard no matter who it is or who we’re playing.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9rT0dMdrav — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) June 3, 2024

I swear people are so damn disrespectful today, and these Caitlin Clark-hating WNBA players just ratchet things up by just saying ish … like, literally, just saying whatever comes out of their mouth. It’s like there’s no thought being put to these women’s words because they hate Clark so bad, it’s so obvious.

How pathetic.