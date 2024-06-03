Tom Hardy Brings On Hardcore Anti-Hero Action In ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Trailer

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock in a newly-released trailer for the brain-eating anti-hero’s latest outing.

Hardy has said that “Venom: The Last Dance,” the third film in the series after 2018’s “Venom” and 2021’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” will mark his final appearance as the titular Spider-Man villain.

The official trailer, which Sony Pictures released on June 3, promises he’s going out with a bang, as Brock faces off against an alien from the Venom symbiote’s home planet while being hunted by government agents. The film is slated for official release in October 2025.

The trailer is just over three minutes long and offers fans a taste of what’s to come, without giving too much away.

One of the teaser scenes includes Hardy embarking on a ride atop a Venom-ized horse that takes off into the sky. The special effects complement Hardy’s on-point acting and vivid facial expressions throughout the clip.

The famous actor is joined by Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, as the chaos unfolds.

“Till death do they part. Tom Hardy returns in #Venom: The Last Dance – coming exclusively to theaters this October,” Sony captioned the clip.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Other stars in the film include Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. (RELATED: Teaser Trailer For ‘The Crow’ Promises Violent, Edge-Of-Your-Seat Experience)

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the screenplays for all three Venom films, will make her directorial debut.