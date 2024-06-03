Roughly Half Of Americans Think Trump Prosecution Was Politically Motivated: POLL

Nearly half of Americans believe former President Donald Trump’s charges brought by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg were politically motivated, according to a Sunday poll from ABC News/Ipsos.

The poll showed that 47% of Americans believe the charges against Trump were politically motivated, while 38% say they were not. At the same time, 50% of Americans believe Trump’s guilty verdict in the Bragg case was correct, while 27% believe the verdict was incorrect and 23% said they “don’t know” if the verdict was correct or not. (RELATED: Trump Guilty Verdict In Bragg case Would Have No Effect On Most Voters, Poll Shows)

Despite most Americans agreeing with Trump’s guilty verdict, his favorability remains unaffected. About a third of Americans at 31% have a favorable view of Trump, compared to 29% favorability in March 2024. Biden’s favorability also remained roughly the same following the verdict, with 32% of Americans saying they have a favorable view of Biden compared to 33% in March. (RELATED: Biden’s Heading Into An Election With The Lowest Approval Numbers In Modern History, Gallup Finds)

American’s opinion of the Trump verdict is more polarized among those who closely followed the case. Of the 55% of Americans who said they followed the Bragg case somewhat or very closely, 57% believe the guilty verdict was correct and 35% believe the verdict was not correct. Only 8% say they don’t know if the verdict was correct.

Following the guilty verdict, 49% of Americans said Trump should end his campaign, falling on strong partisan lines. Among Republicans, only 16% say Trump should end his campaign while 75% say he should continue. Among Democrats, 79% say Trump should end his campaign and 52% of independents agree.

The poll surveyed 781 adults between May 31 through June 1 with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.