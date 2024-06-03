200-Year-Old Luxury Brand Beclowns Itself With Ridiculous DEI Ad

Waterford crystal has been a staple of society dinner parties since the American Revolution.

From champagne flutes to shimmering tchotchkes, it’s a brand that’s long been synonymous with sophisticated luxury. It’s graced the tables of everyone from English aristocrats to Real Housewives, but if you’ve seen “The War of the Roses” you know it’s what you buy when you can’t quite afford the best.

Now, a hilarious self-own of an ad campaign makes it so the brand might as well be sold at Target.

I was searching for wedding presents when this nearly broke my phone screen. It’s not that she’s black; it’s everything else. Nothing says timeless elegance like a fat, bald woman wearing tight, revealing clothes that are inappropriate for both her age and her size.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterford (@waterford)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterford (@waterford)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterford (@waterford)

The group shots are even worse. Who are these people? Is this a “where are they now” photo shoot of the kids who posed for the graphics in middle school science textbooks? All they’re missing is the wheelchair Muslim girl.

What a collection of oddball hipsters and misfits. Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to their gender. This can’t possibly be Waterford’s core clientele. As much as the brand seemingly loathes to admit it, the people sipping from crystal glasses are stuffy old WASPs in Connecticut.

I was going to cheap out for this wedding, but I guess I have to shell for Baccarat now.