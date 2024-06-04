42 House Democrats Break With Party To Pass Sanctions Against ICC

The House of Representatives reportedly passed a resolution Tuesday imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) if it tries to prosecute the United States or its allies.

The move comes as the ICC is considering issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking members of Israel’s government. Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy introduced the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, which passed in the House with a 247 to 155 vote, according to the Washington Examiner.

While 27 lawmakers did not vote on the measure, all Republicans voted in favor of the bill with 42 Democrats joining them. If passed, the resolution imposes sanctions on the ICC if it participates in efforts to “investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any protected person of the United States and its allies.” (RELATED: International Criminal Court Pushes For Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu And Hamas Chief)

The sanctions could involve blocking U.S. property transactions, not allowing individuals to enter the country and revoking the individuals’ visas, according to the report.

Democratic Vermont Rep. Becca Balint voted against the measure, claiming it is “yet another example of Republicans trying to divide us.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, lauded the measure. “We cannot allow this to stand,” the lawmaker said about potential efforts to prosecute Israeli leaders. “If the ICC was allowed to do this and go after the leaders of countries whose actions they disagree with, why would they not come after America?”

Last month, it was revealed that some of the lawyers who advocated in favor of issuing arrest warrants against Netanyahu claimed Hamas’ October 7 massacre was justified, according to a report from The Jewish Chronicle. One of the attorneys allegedly argued that because Israel was already occupying the land, it did not have a legal right to defend itself against the terrorist group.

Revealed: Lawyer pushing for Netanyahu arrest warrant said October 7 was legally justified https://t.co/W5kn2dEODN — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) May 20, 2024

The Biden administration publicly criticized the ICC for considering the warrants but stopped short of supporting sanctions. “The Administration is deeply concerned about the ICC Prosecutor’s heedless rush to apply for arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials,” the White House said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner. “At the same time, the Administration opposes the imposition of sanctions against the ICC, its personnel, its judges, or those who assist its work.”