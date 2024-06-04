Alec Baldwin Announces Launch Of His Own Reality Show

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced the launch of their very own reality television show, “The Baldwins,” on Tuesday.

The Baldwins shared an Instagram video of their brood of seven children, giving fans a close-up look at the inner workings of their lives at home, and the chaos that comes along with having seven young children. They teased the show that will premiere on TLC in 2025 with a comedic introduction.

“We have an announcement to make,” Hilaria said in the video clip. She was cut off by the sound of a record scratching in the background as Alec turned to her and said, “Good God, no… ” Hilaria reassured him by playfully replying, “No, definitely not! We’re done having kids!”

The video then showed the Baldwin family in the comfort of their own home, as their children played, ran around, and chased one another.

“Home is the place we love to be most,” Alec said, as the video flipped to more action and childhood play that unfolded around him.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” he said.

The 50-second clip gave fans a sneak peek into the adventures that “The Baldwins” will be capturing in the episodes to come.

The family pets were seen in the video, as were a number of toys strewn about while the Baldwin kids played happily in the background.

Alec and Hilaria’s kids are now seeing the spotlight, as cameras follow the lives of Ilaria Catalina Irena, who is just 19 months old, María Lucía Victoria, age 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, age 3, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5. Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, age 10, are also starring in the reality television show as – themselves!

“We are the Baldwins!” the entire family shouted at the end of the teaser clip.(RELATED: Alec Baldwin Files Two Motions To Throw Out Involuntary Manslaughter Indictment In ‘Rust’ Shooting Case)

“And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec said.

“God help you all!” he quipped, as he smiled from ear-to-ear.