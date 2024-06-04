AT&T Faces Nationwide Service Issues, 911 Remains Operational

AT&T customers across the United States are facing a service outage that began Tuesday evening, Fox News reported.

The wireless company’s customers are reportedly experiencing issues making calls to contacts on other carriers, while calls within the AT&T network are not impacted. An AT&T spokesperson confirmed that the problem is national and affects calls between different carriers, according to Fox News.

“The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” an AT&T spokesperson told Fox.

BREAKING: AT&T customers hit with nationwide service outagehttps://t.co/UWcSIgS2ET — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 4, 2024

Local law enforcement and emergency response centers have actively addressed community concerns, using Twitter to share AT&T’s initial warnings about potential 911 issues and providing alternative emergency contact numbers, the outlet reported. AT&T later revised its warning message, assuring Americans that 911 services are operating normally. (RELATED: House Oversight Republicans Subpoena AT&T For Hunter Biden’s Phone Records)

“Nationwide 9-1-1 Services are operating normally at this time and our customers are not affected. We’re working to correct a wireless impact notification that was sent in error to 9-1-1 call centers,” the AT&T spokesperson added, Fox reported.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also released a statement about the ongoing outage. “We’re aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating,” the agency posted to Twitter