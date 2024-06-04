Reigning NFL Player Of The Year Christian McCaffrey Inks New Deal With Team

Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey has agreed to a massive new contract with the 49ers, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCaffrey, who earned his second First Team All-Pro nod in 2023, plans to sign a 2-year, $38 million extension that will tie him to the 49ers through the 2027 season, sources told ESPN. He has 2 years and approximately $28.5 million remaining on the 4-year, $64 million extension he signed with the Panthers in 2020, according to OverTheCap. (RELATED: Vikings’ Jefferson Signs Mammoth Extension)

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey once again has reset the RB market, signing a two-year extension with the 49ers, averaging $19 million per year, per sources. McCaffrey will receive an additional $8 million over what he was scheduled to make in the first… pic.twitter.com/1AythHhGL3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2024

This deal not only adds two years and a massive payday but guarantees more of the money remaining on his current contract. The contract negotiated via WME Football guaranteed McCaffrey’s base salary of $11.8 million for 2024 and $12 million for 2025, neither of which were guaranteed prior to the extension, sources told ESPN. It reportedly added $8 million to the pile.

The 49s did not publicly disclose the financial terms of the contract, the outlet reported.

“Two years ago, we were ecstatic to welcome Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers,” a statement from John Lynch, the team’s general manager, reportedly read. “Since his arrival, he’s been everything we thought he would be and more. His versatile skillset has been a seamless fit within our offense. His professionalism and work ethic are as exemplary as I’ve seen since I’ve been associated with the NFL. We look forward to working with Christian for many years to come.”

McCaffrey will continue to be the focal point of Kyle Shanahan’s offense for the next four seasons as they seek to rectify their Super Bowl loss this past February.