‘Nothing About Trying To Do Better’: Fauci Expresses Shock Over ‘Level Of Vitriol’ During Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed his shock Monday on CNN over the “level of vitriol” following his testimony to the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Fauci appeared on “The Source With Kaitlan Collins” to discuss his testimony given to the House Subcommittee, in which he was seen being grilled by Republicans on his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following clips played from the hearing, CNN host Kaitlin Collins and former Daily Caller reporter asked Fauci how his Monday hearing “compares” to other times he testified to Congress. (RELATED: ‘Science Doesn’t Belong To Any One Person’: Lawmakers Grill Fauci On Pandemic Origins)

“I’ve testified literally hundreds of times over the last 40 years, over Congress. And there‘s always been differences of opinion, differences of ideology, criticisms, and things like that but the level of vitriol that we see now, [not] just in the country in general, but actually played out during this hearing was really quite unfortunate,” Fauci stated.

“Because the purpose of hearings are to try and figure out how we can do better so that next time if and when we are faced with a pandemic we‘d be better prepared and we could benefit if mistakes were made, we identify them, and we try to correct them for the future. That’s not what we saw today as shown by the clip you showed with Marjorie Taylor Greene. I mean, that was nothing about trying to better unfortunately.”

During the hearing, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to call Fauci a doctor, stating that he not only didn’t deserve the title but should be in prison for his “crimes against humanity.” Greene highlighted, during her time, how under Fauci’s leadership of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) he directed over $400,00 to University of Georgia researchers in September 2020 to test an experimental drug on beagles that were intentionally infected with a disease-causing parasite.

Fauci was also cornered on an audio recording of an interview from 2020 in which he discussed forcing vaccinations on Americans to the point where they would “lose their ideological bullshit.” While Fauci denied that he was not referring to people who objected to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Republican Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick called out the statement.